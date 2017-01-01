Transcona Views is a monthly publication that has been serving the Transcona community since 1986. It is distributed free of charge to over 12,000 households with an additional 950 copy distribution to local retail businesses in the area.

The Transcona Views welcomes your articles and notices of coming events. We invite you to promote yourself to the residents of our community. Every month, you have the opportunity to inform your fellow citizens just how, through your activities, you are contributing to the quality of life in Transcona.

Need help publicizing your fundraising efforts? Tell us about it! Need exposure to attract the public to your carnivals, concerts, dances, dinners or other activities? Just send us the details! We’re here to help you get the word out!

Editorial Articles & Coming Events of interest to the community may be submitted directly to the Copy Editor via:

e-mail: transconaviews -at- bondprinting -dot- net

or via postal mail, fax or hand-delivery to Bond Printing Ltd.